sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections | MUDA Scam |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Final Bay Bridge Series kicks off with season-high crowd, ‘emotional’ Jose Canseco

Published 22:08 IST, August 18th 2024

Final Bay Bridge Series kicks off with season-high crowd, ‘emotional’ Jose Canseco

The atmosphere felt like old times in Oakland for Mark Kotsay and Bob Melvin.And for Mark Canha and Matt Chapman, a couple of former Athletics stars now wearing the rival's jersey.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Final Bay Bridge Series kicks off with season-high crowd, ‘emotional’ Jose Canseco
Final Bay Bridge Series kicks off with season-high crowd, ‘emotional’ Jose Canseco | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:08 IST, August 18th 2024