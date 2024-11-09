Published 21:08 IST, November 9th 2024
Florida basketball coach Todd Golden faces Title IX investigation for sexual harassment: report
Florida basketball coach Todd Golden is facing allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking, and cyberstalking of multiple women — including students — over the past 12 months, according to a report published Friday in the school's student newspaper.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Florida basketball coach Todd Golden faces Title IX investigation | Image: AP
