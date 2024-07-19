Published 00:46 IST, July 19th 2024
Manchester United Announce Signing Of 18-Year Old Defender Leny Yoro For Reported 62 Million Euros
Manchester United announced the signing of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro from Lille on Thursday.The France Under-21 center back cost a reported 62 million euros ($68 million) with 8 million euros in performance-related add-ons.
Leny Yoro | Image: AP
