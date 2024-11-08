24-Year-Old US Forward Josh Sargent Undergoes Surgery For Groin Injury

United States’ Josh Sargent walks on the sidelines prior to a friendly soccer match against the New Zealand in Cincinnati | Image: AP Photo

Norwich forward Josh Sargent underwent surgery for a groin injury and will be out for two months, the second-tier English club has confirmed.

The 24-year-old U.S. international has scored four goals in nine games this season for midtable Norwich.

“He has had the surgery and it will be eight weeks from there, which was Monday or Tuesday,” manager Johannes Hoff Thorup said ahead of Saturday's home game against Bristol City. “Now it’s just about rehab and nice and easy getting back in.”

Sargent missed the early part of last season because of an ankle injury but returned in late December and scored 16 goals in 30 appearances.