Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

4 players from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield soccer team suspended over rape investigation

Argentina top-flight club Vélez Sarsfield has suspended four players after a woman accused them of raping her last week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Velez Sarsfield
Abiel Osorio, of Argentina's Velez Sarsfield, plays a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image: AP
Argentina top-flight soccer club Vélez Sarsfield suspended four players on Thursday after a woman accused them of raping her last week.

Velez said it suspended goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio after learning that prosecutors had launched an investigation.

A sexual-abuse complaint was filed in Tucuman, a city 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) north of Buenos Aires where Velez played Saturday in a match against Atletico Tucuman.

Local media reported that the alleged victim told authorities that she agreed to join one of the players in a hotel room, but that there were also three other men there.

The woman said she drank alcoholic beverages with the players, fell asleep in one of the beds and then was allegedly raped.

None of the four players or their representatives have commented on the investigation.

Vélez, a historic Argentinian club with 10 national titles and the 1994 Copa Libertadores trophy, said it is willing “to bring every piece of information and all relevant details so it can help the investigation.”

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

