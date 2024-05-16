Advertisement

Sunil Chhetri, the revered Indian football icon known for his exceptional leadership and goal-scoring prowess, is set to retire from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Kuwait on June 6, marking the culmination of a celebrated career that has left an indelible mark on Indian football history. As the top goal-scorer in the history of the Indian national team, Chhetri's legacy of inspiring the next generation and transforming the football landscape will endure for years to come, with his farewell game scheduled to take place in Kolkata. India, currently second in Group A, is only one point behind leader Qatar, while Kuwait holds the fourth position with three points, reflecting Chhetri's ongoing impact on the national team's performance and standing.

Also Read: Sports world unites to send heartfelt wishes to Sunil Chhetri

Advertisement

Sunil Chhetri’s stellar career with the Indian Football Team

Sunil Chhetri's remarkable talent and commitment to the game are demonstrated by his great career with the Indian football team. He has established himself as one of India's finest football players by winning several team medals, individual honours, and top goal scorer titles throughout the years.

Advertisement

Chhetri's record seven-time selection as the AIFF Footballer of the Year is evidence of his skill on the pitch. He received this esteemed honour from the All India Football Federation in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Chhetri has won several honours on his own and has scored a lot of goals in important competitions. India has frequently won due to his goal-scoring exploits, and his name is linked to clutch efforts. With seven goals in the 2010–11 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, Chhetri led the squad in scoring, demonstrating his offensive prowess and value. In the next years, he continued to have a talent for finding the back of the goal. He scored three goals in the 2018–19 Intercontinental Cup after an outstanding eight goals in the 2017–18 Intercontinental Cup. His five goals as the leading scorer in the 2020–21 SAFF Championship further solidified his standing as a dependable striker in pivotal games.

Advertisement

In addition to receiving individual awards and goal-scoring championships, Chhetri has been instrumental in India's performance in a number of competitions. India's two Intercontinental Cup victories—in 2018 and 2023—were greatly aided by him. These triumphs demonstrated his capacity to guide and motivate the group on a global scale. Furthermore, Chhetri's guidance was essential in India's 2008 AFC Challenge Cup victory, a noteworthy accomplishment that contributed to the country's increased prominence in Asian football.

In addition, Chhetri has had a tremendous influence on the SAFF Championship, having assisted India in winning the championship four times (in 2011, 2015, 2021, and 2023). India is becoming a dominant power in South Asian football due to their successes. He has played an essential part in these victories, frequently contributing vital goals and assists that have made a difference.

Advertisement

Individual Awards

7x AIFF Footballer of the Yea r 2007 2011 2013 2014 2017 2018 2019



Top Goal Scorer Awards With India

2010-11 SAFF Championship: 7 Goals

2017-18 Intercontinental Cup: 8 Goals

2018-19 Intercontinental Cup: 3 Goals

2020-21 SAFF Championship: 5 Goals

I'd like to say something... pic.twitter.com/xwXbDi95WV — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/jMm065IJM8 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11)

Trophies with the Indian Football Team

2x Intercontinental Cup Winner 2018 2023

1x AFC Challenge Cup Winner 2008

4x SAFF Championship Winner 2011 2015 2021 2023



Sunil Chhetri scored 93 goals in 145 appearances for the Indian national team, culminating an extraordinary career that saw him become India's all-time leading goal scorer. He is the fourth highest international goal scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, and Lionel Messi. His extraordinary influence and tenacity have irrevocably reshaped Indian football, sealing his position in the sport's history as a legendary figure. Chhetri's retirement announcement ends an era marked by record-breaking goal-scoring achievements and unflinching dedication to the Indian national team.