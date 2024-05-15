Advertisement

5 reasons to look forward to UEFA EURO 2024:

The countdown clock is ticking with just 30 days remaining until the biggest football carnival this summer, UEFA EURO 2024, commences. Football fans across the globe are waiting in anticipation to witness their favorite footballing Superstars from different European nations to fight for the prestigious UEFA EURO 2024 trophy. This summer’s football extravaganza is scheduled to take place in Germany in historic cities like Munich, Dortmund, Hamburg etc, at the iconic stadiums like Allianz Arena, Signal Iduna Park, and many more. The epic final showdown is set to take place at the historic Olympiastadion in Berlin to crown the Kings of Europe.

With the EUROs just around the corner, here are the five things to watch for UEFA EURO 2024. UEFA EURO 2024 will be exclusively aired on football’s premier destination Sony Sports Network. Viewers from India and subcontinent can witness the ultimate football showdown in 6 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Malayalam.

1. Ronaldo’s last EURO?

One of the footballing greats, Cristiano Ronaldo succeeded in this tournament by winning the coveted trophy with Portugal during Euro 2016. Ronaldo’s electrifying performances and knack of scoring goals in the EUROs places him at the top of the list as the all-time UEFA European Championship goal scorer with 14 goals. Now, at 39 years old, UEFA EURO 2024 presents possibly his final chance to lead Portugal to victory again. A squad stacked with superstars and with the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal are tipped as one of the favorites to capture the throne.

2. Conquer it all

Germany shares the record for the joint-most successful team in the competition's history, having won the title three times. Despite this illustrious history, Die Mannschaft has endured a 28-year drought since their last EUROs win in 1996, with their closest attempt being in 2008. With the German squad bolstered with seasoned veterans Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Ilkay Gundogan alongside emerging young bloods like Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz makes them a worthy challenger for the trophy. As one of the tournament's heavyweights, the host nation has a golden opportunity to lift the prestigious trophy in front of their home crowd.

3. Georgia’s first ever EUROs

Situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the small nation of Georgia scripted history in the play-offs, defeating Luxembourg and later, the 2004 champions Greece, in a dramatic penalty shootout. This historic feat has secured Georgia's maiden qualification for a major tournament as an independent nation. Entering their inaugural EURO tournament, Georgia is poised to give their maximum effort, with star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading the team from the front.

4. No win in 6 EUROs:

Scotland has achieved the rare feat of qualifying for back-to-back EUROs in their recent appearances in the competition. However, the nation has not progressed beyond the group stage mark and has a disappointing record of not having won a game in EURO since 1996, a stretch of 6 EURO competitions. With Steve Clarke’s side possessing a stellar squad comprising of star players Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay, and John McGinn among many others, ‘The Tartan Army’ will look to finally break the record.

5. Biggest European Superstars ensemble:

UEFA EURO 2024 is poised to be the ultimate footballing extravaganza of the season, where the continent's brightest stars including Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski, among many others, will compete to clinch the coveted title for their respective nations. Their unwavering determination to achieve glory for their nation will create sheer excitement and edge of the seat drama during the competition.