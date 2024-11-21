sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump | Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Middle East Tensions |

Published 09:07 IST, November 21st 2024

A Costa Rican team threatens FIFA with legal action in bid for spot at Club World Cup

The winningest team in Costa Rica is asking FIFA for a spot in next summer's Club World Cup and is willing to take legal action if denied.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gianni Infantino
FIFA President Gianni Infantino reacts after he delivers a speech during the Asian Football Confederation or AFC Annual Award Seoul 2023, ceremony at the Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, South Korea | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

09:07 IST, November 21st 2024