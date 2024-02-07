Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:46 IST
'A way and go to Wembley'- Virgil Van Dijk praises atmosphere as Liverpool progress to EFL Cup Final
Following a 1-1 draw against Fulham in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final at Craven Cottage, Luis Diaz's early goal guaranteed Liverpool's place in the final.
In the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, Fulham drew 1-1 with Liverpool, with Luis Díaz scoring for Liverpool and Issa Diop equalizing for Fulham. Despite the draw, Liverpool advanced to the final with a 3-2 aggregate score. The match showcased an intense battle with similar numbers of shots and possession, highlighting the competitive nature of the encounter at Craven Cottage.
3 things you need to know
- Liverpool will face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final
- Liverpool beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate score in the semifinal
- Liverpool vs Chelsea EFL Cup final will be played next month
Virgil Van Dijk made a huge statement after the win
Liverpool defeated Fulham 3-2 throughout two legs to guarantee their spot in the 2023–24 Carabao Cup final. Luis Diaz's early goal proved to be the game-winning one as they advanced from Wednesday's semi-final match at Craven Cottage, drawing 1-1.
After defeating Fulham 3-2 on aggregate, Liverpool—who has won the Carabao Cup nine times in history—will take on Chelsea in the final on February 25. This prepares for a rematch of the 2022 final game, in which Liverpool won by penalty shootout.
Liverpool's captain, Virgil Van Dijk, praised the lively atmosphere at Craven Cottage after their victory over Fulham. He was proud of his squad for earning a desired berth in the championship game. Virgil Van Dijk said:
“We wanted to make sure we did the right things, Fulham played at home with a good atmosphere. We had to be ready to fight, we started the game very well and scored a good goal. We found a way and go to Wembley. I am proud of these guys. It is only the beginning for them. To go into a final with this performance is very good,”
In the eleventh minute, Luis Diaz scored the game-winning goal. He showed off his prowess by controlling a high pass in the penalty area, cutting inside with precision, and firing a shot that bounced past Bernd Leno and into the goal.
Issa Diop equalised the score in the 76th minute, taking advantage of a ball from Harry Wilson, a former Liverpool player, giving Fulham's supporters newfound vigour.
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s victory
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp described their Carabao Cup adventure as a "full cup experience" in retrospect. He was looking forward to the final matchup with Chelsea. He said:
“It is fantastic. We had the experience before, we know what to expect. Again Chelsea wow what a story that is. This was the full cup experience. Open game, second half they started a bit wilder. We don't score. They got the equaliser. But the boys did really well and I am really happy,”
