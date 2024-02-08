English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

AFC Asian Cup 2024: Indian football team's complete schedule, squad, Date, time, how to watch

Star captain Sunil Chhetri, is set to lead Indian Football Team in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup. Get hold of the live streaming details, squad, and schedule.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sunil Chhetri
Sunil Chhetri | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian football squad will compete in the AFC Asian Cup against Australia. India hopes to create an impression in the competition with a strong team. India's stars like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be essential in establishing their prospects against a difficult opponent like Australia. The encounter, which will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, promises to be a tight clash as both teams seek an early lead in Group B. Expectations are high as India joins the competition, and supporters are looking forward to an exciting match that begins on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • India vs Australia, Group B will be played on Saturday
  • Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team 
  • India is placed in a tough group but are anticipated to perform well 

Group B 

Advertisement
  • Australia
  • Uzbekistan
  • Syria
  • India

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra urges everyone to support Team India in AFC Asian Cup

Advertisement

Indian Football Team’s schedule for AFC Asian Cup

  •  January 13, 2024: Australia vs India at 2:30 PM at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
  •  January 18, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan at 5:30 PM at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
  • January 23, 2024: Syria vs India at 2:30 PM at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor  

Also Read: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and head to Saudi Pro League

Indian Football Team for AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

Advertisement

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh

Advertisement

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Where can I watch Indian Football Team matches in the AFC Asian Cup? 

The AFC Asian Cup matches will be shown live on the Sports18 Network. Live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup will be available through the JioCinema app and website for those who want to watch the action from home. This approach allows football fans to follow the tournament either through regular television broadcasts or through internet streaming options for a more comfortable watching experience.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement