The Indian football squad will compete in the AFC Asian Cup against Australia. India hopes to create an impression in the competition with a strong team. India's stars like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be essential in establishing their prospects against a difficult opponent like Australia. The encounter, which will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, promises to be a tight clash as both teams seek an early lead in Group B. Expectations are high as India joins the competition, and supporters are looking forward to an exciting match that begins on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

3 things you need to know

India vs Australia, Group B will be played on Saturday

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team

India is placed in a tough group but are anticipated to perform well

Group B

Australia

Uzbekistan

Syria

India

Indian Football Team’s schedule for AFC Asian Cup

January 13, 2024: Australia vs India at 2:30 PM at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 18, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan at 5:30 PM at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 23, 2024: Syria vs India at 2:30 PM at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Indian Football Team for AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Where can I watch Indian Football Team matches in the AFC Asian Cup?

The AFC Asian Cup matches will be shown live on the Sports18 Network. Live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup will be available through the JioCinema app and website for those who want to watch the action from home. This approach allows football fans to follow the tournament either through regular television broadcasts or through internet streaming options for a more comfortable watching experience.