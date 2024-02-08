Mozambique's Alfons Amade, right goes to tackle Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Egypt and Mozambique in Abidjan, Ivory Coast | Image: AP

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has begun in full force and 24 teams will aim to be crowned as the Champions of Africa. Teams like Senegal, Cameroon, Namibia, South Africa, Algeria, and more will be in action and will compete for the coveted prize. This year, teams were divided into five groups, which will lead to the Round of 16, quarterfinal, semifinal, third place playoff, and the final.

3 things you need to know

The AFCON will take place from January 13 to February 11

AFCON will feature stars like Mohamed Salah, Andre Onana, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, and more.

The Final will take place at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

Africa Cup of Nations Tournament Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament take place?

The Africa Cup of Nations Tournament kicks off on Saturday 13 January, 2024.

Where will the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament take place?

The Africa Cup of Nations Tournament will take place at Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast).

Stadiums: Abidjan - Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium; Bouake - Stade de la Paix; Korhogo - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium; San-Pedro - Laurent Pokou Stadium; Yamoussoukro - Charles Konan Banny Stadium

Africa Cup of Nations: Group Stage Schedule

Note: All Kick Off timings are ET

Group A

January 13, 3 PM: Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 14, 9 AM: Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 18, 9 AM: Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 18, 12 PM: Ivory Coast vs Nigeria - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 12 PM: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 12 PM: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Group B

January 14, 12 PM: Egypt 2-2 Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 14, 3 PM: Ghana vs Cape Verde - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 18, 3 PM: Egypt vs Ghana - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 19, 9 AM: Cape Verde vs Mozambique - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 3 PM: Mozambique vs Ghana - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan

January 22, 3 PM: Cape Verde vs Egypt - Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan

Group C

January 15, 9 AM: Senegal vs Gambia - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 15, 12 PM: Cameroon vs Guinea - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 19, 12 PM: Senegal vs Cameroon - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 19, 3 PM: Guinea vs Gambia - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 23, 12 PM: Guinea vs Senegal - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 23, 12 PM: Gambia vs Cameroon - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Group D

January 15, 3 PM: Algeria vs Angola - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 16, 9AM: Burkina Faso vs Mauritania - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 20, 9AM: Algeria vs Burkina Faso - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 20, 12 PM: Mauritania vs Angola - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

January 23, 3 PM: Angola vs Burkina Faso - Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro

January 23, 3 PM: Mauritania vs Algeria - Stade de la Paix, Bouake

Group E

January 16, 12 PM: Tunisia vs Namibia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 16, 3 PM: Mali vs South Africa - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 20, 3 PM: Tunisia vs Mali - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 21, 3 PM: South Africa vs Namibia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 24, 12 PM: South Africa vs Tunisia - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 24, 12 PM: Namibia vs Mali - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

Group F

January 17, 12 PM: Morocco vs Tanzania - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 17, 3 PM: DR Congo vs Zambia - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 21, 9 AM: Morocco vs DR Congo - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 21, 12 PM: Zambia vs Tanzania - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

January 24, 3 PM: Tanzania vs DR Congo - Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo

January 24, 3 PM: Zambia vs Morocco - Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament via FanCode.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament via Sky Sports.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Africa Cup of Nations Tournament via beIN Sports USA.

