Published 07:40 IST, November 13th 2024
After Hosting World Cup, Qatar Praised by UN Rights Body for Labor Law Reforms but Urged to Do More
Qatar was praised at the United Nations’ top human rights body on Tuesday for improving labor laws before the 2022 World Cup, though it was urged to fully abolish its employment system for migrant workers.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The original FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow | Image: AP
