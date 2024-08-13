sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview | Puja Khedkar |

Published 10:13 IST, August 13th 2024

AIFF assures I-League clubs of better quality broadcast production

All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday assured I-League clubs of better quality broadcast production using "up to 8 high definition cameras" and club-centric optimised fixture in the upcoming season, provided the participating teams meet a minimum infrastructure mandate.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AIFF
AIFF (Representational picture) | Image: AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:13 IST, August 13th 2024