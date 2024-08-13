Published 10:13 IST, August 13th 2024
AIFF assures I-League clubs of better quality broadcast production
All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday assured I-League clubs of better quality broadcast production using "up to 8 high definition cameras" and club-centric optimised fixture in the upcoming season, provided the participating teams meet a minimum infrastructure mandate.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF (Representational picture)
