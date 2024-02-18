English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

AIFF, coach Langam Chaoba Devi names 23-member women's squad for Turkish Women's Cup

The AIFF named on Sunday a 23-person women's senior team to compete in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 in Alanya. The team will depart for Turkey on Monday for the competition, in which India previously competed twice in 2019 and 2021.

Press Trust Of India
Senior Women’s National Team
Senior Women’s National Team | Image:AIFF
The AIFF on Sunday announced a 23-member women's senior team to compete in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 in Alanya from February 21 to 27.

The team will leave for Turkey on Monday for the tournament in which India had participated twice in 2019 and 2021.

AIFF Acting Secretary General M. Satyanarayan said, "Our Senior Women's National Team are going to play for the first time after the Olympic Qualifiers, which makes the Turkish Women's Cup an important tournament for us.

The players have had a week-long preparation (camp in Bengaluru) before flying off to Turkey." Estonia (February 21), Hong Kong (February 24) and Kosovo (February 27) are the Blue Tigresses' opponents in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format.

The title will be won by the table toppers.

The team: Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem 

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbm, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Gugloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.

Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

