The AIFF was formally notified by players from Khad FC, participating in the IWL 2 in Goa, of certain incidents of alleged physical assault and harassment on them on Friday, March 29, 2024. In light of these allegations, the AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey called an emergent meeting of senior members of the AIFF to take stock of the situation and determine the next steps.

Present were Mr. M Satyanarayan (Acting Secretary General, AIFF), Ms. Valanka Alemao (Executive Committee Member, and Chairperson, Women's Committee), Mr. Anilkumar Prabhakaran (Executive Committee Member and Chairperson, Competitions Committee), Mr. Vijay Bali (Executive Committee Member) and Mr. Mulrajsinh Chudasama.

Based on these discussions, the AIFF President has constituted a three-member committee comprising Ms. Pinky Bompal Magar (Executive Committee Member and former India international), Ms. Rita Jairath (Safety and Child Safeguarding Officer, AIFF and Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee), and Mr. Vijay Bali. Ms. Magar shall act as the chairperson of the committee.

The AIFF President has instructed the committee to submit a report within seven days. In the meantime, Mr. Deepak Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the unfortunate incident, has been directed to step back and refrain from participating in all football-related activities until the conclusion of the committee's process. The AIFF is also working with the players involved to ensure their safe passage home.