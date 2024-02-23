Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:46 IST

AIFF Futsal Committee reviews nominations for Futsal Club Championship

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Vijay Bali, and attended by AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Chairperson Mr. Amit Ranjan Deb, and member

Republic Sports Desk
AIFF
AIFF | Image:AIFF
The All India Football Federation’s Futsal Committee, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, held a meeting via video conference to discuss the nomination status for the Futsal Club Championship 2023-24.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Vijay Bali, and attended by AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Chairperson Mr. Amit Ranjan Deb, and members Mr. Palam Acharji, Mr. Alexis D’Costa, and Mr. Naresh Singh Rana.

The Committee was first apprised of the nominations received from the respective Member State FAs for the Futsal Club Championship 2023-24, and after much deliberation, approved the nominations of 11 State FAs.

The three State FAs that have completed their respective Futsal leagues as per the AIFF guidelines, but have not uploaded the corresponding data, have been given time till 5 PM IST, February 23, 2024, to upload all relevant data on the CMS. The first State FA to upload all relevant data, within the stipulated deadline will have their nomination approved by the Committee.

The 2023-24 season of the Futsal Club Championship will consist of these 12 nominated teams and the four clubs that reached the semi-finals last season.

Mr. M. Satyanarayan said, “I'm very happy that the Committee has taken some good decisions to help enforce the proper rules and regulations. This is the last time that we give any relaxation on any such criteria. Futsal has great potential, and I hope that we can take it to the next level.”

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 22:46 IST

