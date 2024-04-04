×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

AIFF holds virtual meeting with Igor Stimac, focus on next two matches

Mr. Anilkumar and Mr. Ethenpa told the coach to just focus on the games ahead and plan his preparation accordingly.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Igor Štimac
Igor Štimac | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The committee constituted by the All India Football Federation President, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, to hold discussions with Senior National Team head coach Igor Stimac had a virtual meeting with the head coach on April 2, 2024.

Present in the meeting were Mr. Menla Ethenpa, Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Finance Committee, Mr. Anilkumar Prabhakaran, Member, Executive Committee and Chairperson, Competitions Committee, Mr. M Satyanarayan, Acting Secretary General, AIFF, and Mr. Stimac.

Advertisement

Three other members of the committee, Mr. NA Haris, Vice President, AIFF, Mr. IM Vijayan and Mr. Climax Lawrence, could not attend the meeting. Mr. Haris could not attend because of the demise of his mother. Later, all three were apprised of the outcome of the meeting.

During the meeting, while commenting on his recent remarks in a press conference where he had said that he would resign if India failed to qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026, Mr. Stimac said his remarks were made in response to a question in the said press conference.

Advertisement

“A year ago, I said that we would try and qualify for Round 3 and currently we are second in the group and two teams qualify. We will discuss this issue further after the match against Kuwait on June 6, 2024,” the coach told the meeting.

“The game against Kuwait on June 6 will be one of the biggest days in Indian football, as a win will immensely brighten our chances to qualify for Round 3 for the first time. The staff and the players are all aware of this historic moment that awaits us, and we will do everything in our capacity to win,” Stimac told the meeting.

Advertisement

“Fruitful discussions were had with the AIFF committee members. I appreciate everyone’s concern and hope we will join together to create history in June,” said the head coach.

Mr. Anilkumar and Mr. Ethenpa told the coach to just focus on the games ahead and plan his preparation accordingly.

Advertisement

Vijayan, who is a member of the Executive Committee and the chairman of the Technical Committee, said: “I am happy that we had a good discussion with the head coach. In the World Cup qualifiers, we have two matches in hand with a chance to make Round 3 for the first time in history. It is time we focussed on the next two matches and stayed solidly behind the National Team so that they could do their best.”  

The Acting Secretary General promised all necessary support to the coach, his support staff and the team to prepare for the final two games in Round 2 in the best possible way.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tesla

Tesla begins making cars

a few seconds ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

a minute ago
Angkrish Raghuvanshi likened to Shubman Gill

India's NEXT Shubman Gill

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Thursday 04/04/2024 Result

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
Raashii Khanna

Raashii Buys New Home

7 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

8 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress manifesto

9 minutes ago
IBM Microsoft experience zone

IBM partners Microsoft

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Dies After Suspected

10 minutes ago
Adam Gilchrist, MS Dhoni, and Michael Vaughan

MS Dhoni's aura

12 minutes ago
Alan Ritchson

Ritchson's SHOCKING Past

12 minutes ago
8-Yr-Old Odisha Boy Suffers Burns After Falling Into Boiling Rice Pot In School

8-yr-old Odisha boy

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Air India Express launches bag track and protect services

Air India Express launche

25 minutes ago
Deepak Abbot was denied to attend a US visa interview over a ring

US Visa Interview

27 minutes ago
Gujarati Thali

veg thali price

30 minutes ago
Youth killed in Delhi

Murder in Delhi

32 minutes ago
CBSE Exam Format changed: The revised format would focus on concept application questions instead of long-form answers.

CBSE Exam Format

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo