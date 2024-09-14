sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:59 IST, September 14th 2024

AIFF lodges police complaint after anonymous caller's threat to 'life and property' of Chaubey

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with Delhi police, alleging that it has received an anonymous call issuing threats to life and property of its president Kalyan Chaubey.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kalyan Chaubey
Kalyan Chaubey | Image: screengrab
