Published 08:59 IST, September 14th 2024
AIFF lodges police complaint after anonymous caller's threat to 'life and property' of Chaubey
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint with Delhi police, alleging that it has received an anonymous call issuing threats to life and property of its president Kalyan Chaubey.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kalyan Chaubey | Image: screengrab
