Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa

"He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand," said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room
Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room | Image:File Photo
All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma was arrested by Goa police on Saturday for allegedly physically assaulting two women players, an official said.

Two footballers of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division here, had alleged Sharma, the owner of the club, had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others," Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

"He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand," said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.

Meanwhile, GFA President Caetano Fernandes told PTI the association helped the victims file the complaint at Mapusa police station.

Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

