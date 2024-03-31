×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

AIFF member Deepak Sharma released on bail in sexual assault case

Sharma was arrested by the Mapusa police here on Saturday after two female players of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC filed a complaint against him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players
Deepak Sharma | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
All India Football Federation executive committee member Deepak Sharma, who was arrested by Goa police for allegedly physically assaulting two women players, was released on bail on Sunday, an official said.

Sharma was arrested by the Mapusa police here on Saturday after two female players of Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC filed a complaint against him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Sandesh Chodankar told PTI that since the sections under which Sharma was booked were bailable, he was released after producing the surety.

Chodankar said Sharma could not get the surety on Saturday due to which he was kept in police custody after being put through medical examination.

Two footballers of Khad FC, taking part in the Indian Women's Football (IWL) League second division in Goa, had alleged that club owner Sharma had barged into their room and physically assaulted them on the night of March 28.

A group of players, however, had claimed that Sharma was innocent. Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

