Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

AIFF names 26 probables for U23 camp ahead of Malayisan tour

The AIFF on Thursday named 26 probables for the India under-23 camp ahead of its two friendly matches against its Malaysian counterpart on March 22 and 25 at Kuala Lumpur.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
AIFF
AIFF | Image:AIFF
The camp for the probables will begin in New Delhi on Friday and the final squad of 23 players will travel to Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

The camp for the probables will begin in New Delhi on Friday and the final squad of 23 players will travel to Kuala Lumpur on March 20.

Former India international and current NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa has been appointed as the head coach.

Noel Wilson is the assistant coach, while Dipankar Choudhury is the goalkeeper coach of the team.

INDIA U23 PROBABLES
Goalkeepers

Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Yadav

Defenders

Bikash Yumnam, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Narender, Robin Yadav, Sandip Mandi

Midfielders

Abhishek Suryavanshi, Brison Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Aimen, Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vibin Mohanan

Forwards

Abdul Rabeeh, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Samir Murmu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Vishnu Puthiya Valappill

Head Coach

Naushad Moosa

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

