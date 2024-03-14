Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:04 IST
AIFF names 26 probables for U23 camp ahead of Malayisan tour
The AIFF on Thursday named 26 probables for the India under-23 camp ahead of its two friendly matches against its Malaysian counterpart on March 22 and 25 at Kuala Lumpur.
The camp for the probables will begin in New Delhi on Friday and the final squad of 23 players will travel to Kuala Lumpur on March 20.
Former India international and current NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa has been appointed as the head coach.
Noel Wilson is the assistant coach, while Dipankar Choudhury is the goalkeeper coach of the team.
INDIA U23 PROBABLES
Goalkeepers
Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Yadav
Defenders
Bikash Yumnam, Chingambam Shivaldo Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Narender, Robin Yadav, Sandip Mandi
Midfielders
Abhishek Suryavanshi, Brison Fernandes, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Aimen, Phijam Sanathoi Meetei, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Vibin Mohanan
Forwards
Abdul Rabeeh, Gurkirat Singh, Irfan Yadwad, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Mohammed Sanan, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Samir Murmu, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Vishnu Puthiya Valappill
Head Coach
Naushad Moosa
