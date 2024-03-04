Advertisement

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken decisive action by terminating the services of its principal legal advisor, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, after he leveled serious corruption allegations against president Kalyan Chaubey. This move comes after Chaubey dismissed the allegations as baseless.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Bhattacharjee accused Chaubey of engaging in corruption through non-transparent tender processes and preferential allotment of tenders. Chaubey, in response, stated that he would address the allegations through legal means.

Advertisement

AIFF's acting secretary general, M Satyanarayan, confirmed the termination in a letter sent on Sunday, stating, "I inform you of the AIFF's decision to terminate your engagement as principal legal advisor with immediate effect." Bhattacharjee will be paid for another month at the contractually agreed rate as a one-month notice period is required for termination.

Expressing his expectations of this outcome, Bhattacharjee told PTI, “I could foresee the termination letter. I am hoping that I find justice in my communications and speaking out the truth about the ongoing corruption in the AIFF.”

Advertisement

Bhattacharjee's allegations included claims that Chaubey attempted to divert funds from the federation's coffers for personal use. He alleged, "Crores of money have been spent by the current president for his personal trips, hotel stays," citing a conservative estimate of over Rs 40 lakhs spent solely on Chaubey's Bangalore trips for business class travel, local conveyance, and accommodations.

Bhattacharjee's tenure began when Chaubey assumed the role of AIFF head in September 2022 and was extended by a year after its initial end in October of the following year. The termination follows a tumultuous period of accusations and denials within the AIFF's leadership.