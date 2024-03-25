×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

AIFF to felicitate Sunil Chhetri on his 150th International for the Blue Tigers

Sunil Chhetri first donned the Senior National Team jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64. | Image:PTI
The All India Football Federation will felicitate Indian Senior Men’s Team captain Sunil Chhetri, who is expected to play his 150th Senior International match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 encounter against Afghanistan in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Commenting on Chhetri’s achievement, AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey said: “It's been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005. Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this Beautiful Game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football.”

AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M Satyanarayan said: “In many football fans’ eyes, Chhetri is almost the synonym of the Indian Men’s National Team, something that is not far from the truth. He is a fabulous footballer, a cool captain, and a star striker. The All India Football Federation is proud to felicitate him on his 150th international match. We sincerely hope Chhetri will continue to serve Indian football in the same breath in the future.”

Sunil Chhetri first donned the Senior National Team jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. He was India’s scorer in the 1-1 draw. Since then, he has made 149 appearances for the National Team, netting a record 93 goals. A prolific goalgetter, Chhetri holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th match for the Blue Tigers.

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

