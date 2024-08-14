sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:25 IST, August 14th 2024

AIFF to organise charity matches for victims affected by Kerala and Himachal floods

The All India Football Federation will be organising two charity football matches to raise fund for the relief work in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have been devastated by natural disasters.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
  • 2 min read
17:08 IST, August 14th 2024