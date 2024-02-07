Advertisement

Inter Miami will take on Al-Hilal in the preseason friendly on January 29, 2024. The match will take place at Kingdom Arena, in Saudi Arabia. Miami lost the friendly against Dallas FC, and they would look to bounce back in this encounter. For Miami, Lionel Messi is expected to grace the field for a brief period. For Al-Hilal, Alexandr Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly will be in focus. Thus, with a star-studded line-up on both ends an intriguing encounter is in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

Al Hilal vs Inter Miami will take place on January 28, 2024

The Kick-off time is 11:30 PM IST

Lionel Messi is expected to grace the field

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When is the Al Hilal vs Inter Miami match in Riyadh Season Cup going to be played?

The Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match will be played on Monday, January 29.

Where will the Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF match in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 be played?

The Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match will be played at the Kingdom Arena.

At what time will the Al Hilal vs Inter Miami club friendly match in Riyadh Season Cup begin?

The Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Al Hila vs Inter Miami’ on any TV channel in India.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

The Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match will be streamed live on MLSsoccer.com.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

Fans in USA can watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match on MLSsoccer.com.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match on MLSsoccer.com.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami live streaming in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match on MLSsoccer.com.

What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Al Hilal vs Inter Miami CF club-friendly match?

Al Hilal predicted lineup: Mohammed Owais (GK); Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Albulayhi, Mohammed Alburayk; Mohamed Kanno, Rúben Neves; Malcolm, Milinković-Savić, Al-Dawsari; Aleksandar Mitrović

Inter Miami Predicted Line-up: Drake Callender (GK), Deandre Yedlin, Noah Allen, Julian Gressel, Sergey Krivtsov, Tomas Aviles, David Ochoa, Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

