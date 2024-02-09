English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Live Streaming: Will Karim Benzema play today's Saudi Pro League match?

Ahead of the start of the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match, let's get hold of how to watch the match live. Know the details.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad
Karim Benzema signed for Al Ittihad | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 In the Saudi Pro League match today at 11:30 pm, Al-Tai will face off against Al-Ittihad. Both teams will be looking to secure a positive result as they navigate the league standings. Al-Ittihad, currently positioned 7th, aims to improve their recent form, while Al-Tai, in the relegation zone (16th), seeks to climb up the ranks. With the AFC Champions League group stage underway, each team is determined to display their best performance and gain crucial points in this encounter.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of the details regarding how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

When will the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match be played?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will take place on Wednesday, February 7, 2023.

Advertisement

At what time will the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match kick-off?

 Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will start at 1:30 pm IST, Wednesday (February 07, 2024).

Advertisement

Where will Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match take place?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will be played at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.

Advertisement

Also Read: Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match live streaming in India?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match live Telecast in India?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will be telecast LIVE in India on TV on the Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Tai will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 1:00 PM ET in the USA.

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai live streaming Saudi Pro League in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7 PM BST in the UK.

Also Read: Messi says he "feels much better" and hopeful of playing in Tokyo

Advertisement

Will Karim Benzema play in the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai match?

 The Tigers' star forward Karim Benzema is expected to be absent from the upcoming match against Al-Tai this Wednesday, as per reports for the 19th round of the Saudi Professional League.  

Marcelo Gallardo has excluded Benzema from the team’s squad traveling to Hail to play tomorrow’s match, after the injury he has picked up during the recent period. Benzema has underwent physical fitness training in the gym today, and is preparing to participate in the upcoming matches, as he is currently implementing a special program, in order to return to play matches normally during the coming period.” a source told Al-Yaum.

 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 18:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

5 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

5 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

5 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

5 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

5 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

5 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

9 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

16 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate5 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement