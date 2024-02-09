Advertisement

In the Saudi Pro League match today at 11:30 pm, Al-Tai will face off against Al-Ittihad. Both teams will be looking to secure a positive result as they navigate the league standings. Al-Ittihad, currently positioned 7th, aims to improve their recent form, while Al-Tai, in the relegation zone (16th), seeks to climb up the ranks. With the AFC Champions League group stage underway, each team is determined to display their best performance and gain crucial points in this encounter.

Ahead of the start of the match, let's get hold of the details regarding how to watch the match live.

Advertisement

When will the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match be played?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will take place on Wednesday, February 7, 2023.

Advertisement

At what time will the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match kick-off?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will start at 1:30 pm IST, Wednesday (February 07, 2024).

Advertisement

Where will Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match take place?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will be played at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.

Advertisement

Also Read: Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match live streaming in India?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will be live-streamed in India on the Sony LIV app and website.

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match live Telecast in India?

Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League match will be telecast LIVE in India on TV on the Sony Sports Network channel Sony TEN 2.

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai live-streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Tai will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 1:00 PM ET in the USA.

How to watch Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai live streaming Saudi Pro League in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 7 PM BST in the UK.

Also Read: Messi says he "feels much better" and hopeful of playing in Tokyo

Advertisement

🚨 Karim Benzema has finally returned to Al-Ittihad training. 🫡



(Source: @IttiMania) pic.twitter.com/KbiOY6DbvZ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 6, 2024

Will Karim Benzema play in the Al-Ittihad Vs Al-Tai match?

The Tigers' star forward Karim Benzema is expected to be absent from the upcoming match against Al-Tai this Wednesday, as per reports for the 19th round of the Saudi Professional League.

“Marcelo Gallardo has excluded Benzema from the team’s squad traveling to Hail to play tomorrow’s match, after the injury he has picked up during the recent period. Benzema has underwent physical fitness training in the gym today, and is preparing to participate in the upcoming matches, as he is currently implementing a special program, in order to return to play matches normally during the coming period.” a source told Al-Yaum.