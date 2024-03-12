Advertisement

In a thrilling AFC Champions League quarter-final match, Al-Nassr and Al Ain clashed in a fierce battle that ended in a 4-4 aggregate draw. The match went to penalties, with Al Ain emerging triumphant with a 3-1 victory. Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Khalid Eisa (own goal), Alex Telles, and Cristiano Ronaldo were on target for Al-Nassr, while Soufiane Rahimi (twice), Sultan Al-Shamsi, and Ayman Yahya found the net for Al Ain. The game featured high intensity, with Al-Nassr dominating possession and shots, but Al Ain's resilience proved crucial in securing their spot in the semi-finals.

Also Read: 'I made a mistake': Ronaldo opens up on ban over obscene gesture

Advertisement

Al-Nassr's brave effort falls short despite Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team tragically lost to Al-Ain in a nail-biting penalty shootout to conclude their Asian Champions League season in the quarterfinals. Even though they came back from a first-leg deficit (of 1-0) with a fierce 4-3 win in the second leg, Al-Nassr lost 3-1 in the shootout as a result of Al-Ain's perseverance.

Advertisement

With both sides trading blows the entire time, the contest was a frenzy of activity. Khalid Eisa, the goalie for Al-Ain, made amends by saving a critical penalty kick from Miroslav Brozovic. Foreign players for Al-Nassr, such as Brozovic, Alex Telles, and Otavio, struggled from the pitch, which gave Al-Ain the opportunity to advance to the semi-finals.

Seven goals and a red card were seen in an emotional rollercoaster of a match. Al-Nassr came back bravely, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb's late goal, preserving their hopes alive despite Al-Ain's early domination. The overall scores were levelled by Otavio and Telles' displays of skill, but Ayman Yahya's expulsion in extra time stopped Al-Nassr's momentum.

In a stunning change of events, Ronaldo's penalty sent the match into a shootout. Despite this, he was the only one to successfully convert, and Al-Ain won and made it to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo missed two insane chances which on another day he would have converted them 9 times out of 10.



He then wins a penalty in the 117th minute and while at the brink of elimination hits the most composed penalty I’ve ever seen.



Mentality Monster. pic.twitter.com/UdPbOa7HdF — GC (@GettyCristiano) Cristiano Ronaldo apologises to the Al-Nassr fans after scoring for missing his chance. 💛 pic.twitter.com/bzbtAER0HT — TC (@totalcristiano)

Also Read: Liverpool and Man City draw 1-1 in thrilling Premier League clash

Advertisement

This match means that Al-Nassr’s chances of winning a trophy in 2023/24 season are mostly diminished as they are now knocked out of the AFC Champions League and is second to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team trails Hilal by 12 points after 23 games played in the Saudi league. Despite the setback, CR7 undeniably scored his 878th career goal, showcasing his prowess in the world football at the age of 39.

