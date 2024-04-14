Advertisement

Al Nassr faces a key Saudi Pro League encounter on October 6 when Cristiano Ronaldo's squad will meet Abha in Riyadh. Midweek, Ronaldo scored a goal as Al Nass beat FC Istiklol of Tajikistan 3-1 in Riyadh for an AFC Champions League match. Similarly, Anderson Talisca scored twice in that win. Al Nassr comes into this matchup riding a six-game winning streak in the league, and a win against Abha would put them within striking distance of league leaders Al Hilal.

3 things you need to know

Al Nassr vs Abha will take place today

Cristiano Ronaldo is named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month

Ronaldo won 2 consecutive SPL POTM award

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his team against Abha as the player appeared fit and healthy in the training sessions of the club this week. He was recently named Player of the Month for September for his outstanding performance in the league.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Abha will be played at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Abha will be played at 8:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be available on Sony Liv app and website. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 11 AM EST in the USA.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 4 PM BST in the UK.