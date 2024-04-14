×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 17:29 IST

Al Nassr vs Abha live streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Premier League?

Al-Nassr will take on Abha in a Saudi Pro League match at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium. Get all the TV channel and live streaming details.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr, (Image: AP) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Al Nassr faces a key Saudi Pro League encounter on October 6 when Cristiano Ronaldo's squad will meet Abha in Riyadh. Midweek, Ronaldo scored a goal as Al Nass beat FC Istiklol of Tajikistan 3-1 in Riyadh for an AFC Champions League match. Similarly, Anderson Talisca scored twice in that win. Al Nassr comes into this matchup riding a six-game winning streak in the league, and a win against Abha would put them within striking distance of league leaders Al Hilal.

3 things you need to know 

  • Al Nassr vs Abha will take place today 
  • Cristiano Ronaldo is named the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month
  • Ronaldo won 2 consecutive SPL POTM award

Also Read: Pedro scores stoppage-time winner as Lazio beat Celtic 2-1 in the Champions League

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his team against Abha as the player appeared fit and healthy in the training sessions of the club this week. He was recently named Player of the Month for September for his outstanding performance in the league. 

Where will the Al Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Abha will be played at the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Abha will be played at 8:30 PM IST on Friday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be available on Sony Liv app and website. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Also Read: Champions League: Osman Bukari shines again for Red Star Belgrade in draw with Young Boys

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 11 AM EST in the USA.

How to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Abha Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Abha will be available on DAZN as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 4 PM BST in the UK.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

2 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

2 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

2 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

4 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

4 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo