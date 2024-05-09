Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr will lock horns with Al Akhdoud in matchday 31 of the Saudi Pro League. Unfortunately for Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo it feels as though the Saudi Pro League title has slipped away as they are 12 points off the league leaders Al Hilal. But a win tonight can propel Al Nassr to a second place finish in Saudi Pro League this season.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight in Al Nassr vs Al Akhdound?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and firing and will be available to play vs Al Akhdoud in this Saudi Pro League clash.

Where will Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match match be played?

In tonight’s Saudi Pro League encounter Al Nassr will visit Al Akhdoud at their home stadium in Kota Olahraga Pangeran Hathloul bin Abdulaziz.

When will Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match match be played?

The Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on 9th May 2024.

How do I watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Akhdoud will be live broadcasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match live streaming in India on the Sony Liv app

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match live streaming in USA?

Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match live streaming in USA will take place on Fox Sports App and website.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match live streaming on Dazn.