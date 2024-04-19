Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, | Image: AP

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Feiha is set to commence at 8:30 PM. With Al-Nassr positioned second in the league, boasting impressive stats of 21 wins, 2 draws, and 4 losses, they are determined to maintain their standing with recent victories. Al-Feiha, currently placed 10th, has displayed a balanced performance with 9 wins, 8 draws, and 10 losses. Football enthusiasts can expect an engaging clash between these two teams at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha match?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo is not available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Feiha as he has been suspended for 1 match, CR7 received a red card against Al-Hilal in the last game.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha will be played at 8:30 PM IST on Friday, April 19, 2024.

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Feiha will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Feiha will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Feiha will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 11:00 A.M. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Feiha will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 4:00 P.m. BST in the UK.