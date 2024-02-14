Advertisement

Watch the action as Al Feiha and Al-Nassr square off in Leg 1 of the AFC Champions League Round of 16. The match begins tonight at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium at 11:30 p.m. Watch the exciting action as both sides compete to win in this important match. Cristiano Ronaldo will be back to competitive football after more than 40 days and Al-Nassr will look to make the most out of this match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Al Feiha in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently returned from a calf injury and it has been reported that he is fit for tonight’s match.

AL Nassr vs Al Feiha TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will start at 11:30 p.m IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 p.m IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at 11:30 p.m IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the UK?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 7:00 PM BST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the USA?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Wednesday.

Al Feiha Predicted starting lineup:

Stojkovic, Al-Khalaf, Al-Baqawi, Haqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Konan; Mandash, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Sakala; Onyekuru

Al-Nassr Predicted starting lineup:

Al-Najjar; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Qassem; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Otavio, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo