Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha LIVE Streaming: Is Ronaldo playing in AFC Champions League?

Al-Nassr will take on Al Feiha in an AFC Champions League RO16 encounter on Wednesday. Get all the TV channel and live streaming details here.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
Watch the action as Al Feiha and Al-Nassr square off in Leg 1 of the AFC Champions League Round of 16. The match begins tonight at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium at 11:30 p.m. Watch the exciting action as both sides compete to win in this important match. Cristiano Ronaldo will be back to competitive football after more than 40 days and Al-Nassr will look to make the most out of this match. 

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against  Al Feiha in AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently returned from a calf injury and it has been reported that he is fit for tonight’s match. 

AL Nassr vs Al Feiha  TV channel and live streaming details

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha  will take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match take place?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will start at 11:30 p.m  IST on Wednesday. 

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will be on Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11:30 p.m  IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the  Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in India?

The live streaming of the AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will be available on Disney+Hostar. The match will start at  11:30 p.m  IST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the UK?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and Al Feiha  will have a live telecast on OneFootball. The match will start at 7:00 PM BST on Wednesday.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Feiha live streaming of  AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match in the USA?

The AFC Champions League RO16 Leg 1 match between Al-Nassr and  Al Feiha will be available on Paramount+. The match will start at 2:00 PM EST on Wednesday.

Al Feiha Predicted starting lineup:
Stojkovic, Al-Khalaf, Al-Baqawi, Haqawi, Al-Shuwaish, Konan; Mandash, Al-Safri, Kaabi, Sakala; Onyekuru

Al-Nassr Predicted starting lineup:
Al-Najjar; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Qassem; Al-Khaibari, Al-Sulaiheem; Otavio, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

