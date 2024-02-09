Advertisement

In the highly anticipated Riyadh Season Cup final, Al-Hilal will clash with Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena tonight at 11:30 PM. This event promises an intense showdown between two top-tier teams, captivating fans with thrilling football action. As both teams vie for victory, football enthusiasts and supporters can anticipate an exhilarating display of skill and competition in this friendly tournament final.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup Final?

Cristiano Ronaldo, who suffered a calf injury before the InterMiami game, has indicated his desire to return to duty. Despite missing the last game, the Portuguese star has posted about his rehabilitation on Instagram, raising hopes for his possible return in the match against Al Hilal.

Ronaldo's return to fitness adds another element of excitement to the highly anticipated match, especially given his impressive form this season, with 20 goals and 9 assists in the league. His participation is expected to strengthen the Al Nassr team as they compete for victory at the Kingdom Arena.

"Back in Action," Ronaldo stated while holding up an image of his training session with the Al Nassr team, showing his readiness to return to the pitch. The Portuguese maestro's last outing in the Saudi League came on December 31 against Al Taawoun, when he scored a goal in Al Nassr's 4-1 victory.

Al-Nassr vs Al Hilal in Riyadh Season Cup: How to watch the final of the exhibition competition?

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming in India?

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming will not be available in India but the match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match in India.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming in the UK?

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming will be available on DAZN in UK at 6:00 PM BST.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming in the USA?

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live streaming will not be telecasted or live-streamed, but the match will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal: Predicted XI

Al Nassr: Waleed; Boushal, Alamri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles; Al Sulaiheem, Marcelo Brozovic; Anderson Talisca, Otavio, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Hilal: Yassine Bono; Al Burayk, Salem Al Dawsari, Kalidou Koulibaly, Al Shahrani; Rubem Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Al-Qahtani; Aleksandar Mitrovic