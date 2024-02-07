Advertisement

Inter Miami will play a historic friendly match in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 against Al-Nassr on February 1, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena. This is the highly anticipated match between football giants Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami. Fans worldwide are likely to be thrilled by their most probably last match, making it a spectacular "last dance" for these legendary athletes. However, to dampen the mood of the fans, Ronaldo is not expected to plat the Riyadh Season Cup match after picking up an injury.

3 things you need to know

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami will be played tonight

Al-Nassr cancelled the pre-season China tour owing to Ronaldo’s injury

CR7 suffered a calf injury and has been out of action since January

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Details:

When is the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match?

On Thursday, February 1st, Al Nassr vs Inter Miami will face each other in the Riyadh Season Cup.

When will the battle of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami start in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will Al Nassr vs Inter Miami take place?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match will be taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in India?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in India.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live telecast in India?

There will be no live telecast of Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match in India.

I saw Cristiano Ronaldo play for Real Madrid.



It was perfect. https://t.co/WD7tvCp1b7 — TC (@totalcristiano) January 31, 2024

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the UK?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in UK at 7:00 PM BST. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the USA?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in the USA at 1:00 PM ET. Fans will have to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in Australia?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on DAZN in Australia at 5:00 AM ACT.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming in the Middle East?

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live streaming will be available on Apple TV+ in the Middle East at 9:00 PM SA.