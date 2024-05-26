Advertisement

In a thrilling Emirates FA Cup final, Manchester United emerged victorious over Manchester City with a scoreline of 2-1. The match started with Alejandro Garnacho opening the scoring for Manchester United in the 30th minute, followed by Kobbie Mainoo doubling the lead in the 39th minute. Man City mounted a late comeback, but it was Jeremy Doku's 87th-minute goal that provided a glimmer of hope. Despite a valiant effort from Man City, Manchester United held on to claim the cup in a highly contested match.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbi Mainoo clinch the FA Cup final from Manchester City in style!

Following in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps, Manchester United teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo created history on Saturday by scoring in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

A noteworthy accomplishment was made by Garnacho and Mainoo, who became the first teenagers to score in an FA Cup final since Ronaldo. Manchester United took the lead twice in the first half through goals from Garnacho at the halfway point and Mainoo in the 39th. For the first time ever, two teenagers scored goals in an FA Cup final at this historic occasion.

The goals from Garnacho and Mainoo were similar to those of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004, when the youngster scored against Millwall in the FA Cup final. Furthermore, Mainoo made history by becoming the first teenage English player to score in an FA Cup final since John Sissons of West Ham defeated Preston North End in 1964.

With Manchester United, Mainoo had an incredible 2023–24 season. He participated in 35 games in all competitions, notching five goals and dishing out three assists. He was included in Gareth Southgate's initial 33-man England squad for Euro 2024 as a result of his performances.

After winning the Carabao Cup the season prior, Manchester United will now concentrate on holding onto their lead to win their first trophy of the year and their second championship under Erik ten Hag.