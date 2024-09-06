Published 12:06 IST, September 6th 2024
Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer and is expecting her second child
Over the course of a career that included two women's World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal, Alex Morgan announced on Thursday that she is retiring from soccer after a 15-year career. She was near tears in a video posted to social media.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
United States national women's soccer team player Alex Morgan talks to reporters before a practice to prepare for a friendly match against South Korea | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
12:06 IST, September 6th 2024