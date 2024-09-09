Published 11:33 IST, September 9th 2024
Alex Morgan says goodbye with final match after an illustrious 15-year career
Fighting tears, Alex Morgan waved to the crowd and walked off the field for the last time on Sunday as she capped an impactful 15-year career. She started and wore the captain’s armband for the San Diego Wave in her final match before subbing out of the game at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
San Diego Wave's Alex Morgan waves after an NWSL soccer game against the North Carolina Courage in San Diego | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:33 IST, September 9th 2024