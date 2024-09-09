sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:33 IST, September 9th 2024

Alex Morgan says goodbye with final match after an illustrious 15-year career

Fighting tears, Alex Morgan waved to the crowd and walked off the field for the last time on Sunday as she capped an impactful 15-year career. She started and wore the captain’s armband for the San Diego Wave in her final match before subbing out of the game at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alex Morgan
San Diego Wave's Alex Morgan waves after an NWSL soccer game against the North Carolina Courage in San Diego | Image: AP
11:33 IST, September 9th 2024