Published 11:33 IST, September 9th 2024

Alex Morgan says goodbye with final match after an illustrious 15-year career

Fighting tears, Alex Morgan waved to the crowd and walked off the field for the last time on Sunday as she capped an impactful 15-year career. She started and wore the captain’s armband for the San Diego Wave in her final match before subbing out of the game at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.