Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:35 IST

'All Madrid fans are proud': Real Madrid celebrates the incredible achievement of Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid showcased exceptional play during the Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs game. Real Madrid sent a special congratulations to the NBA star.

Prateek Arya
Joel Embiid and Florentino Perez
Joel Embiid and Florentino Perez | Image:AP
NBA player Joel Embiid scripted a franchise record for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, January 22, 2024. Embiid scored a whopping 70 points in the 76ers' 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Noting the brilliance of the baller, Real Madrid congratulated the NBA star on his successful show.

3 things you need to know

  • Joel Embiid plays for Philadelphia 76ers
  • Embiid scored 70 points during the Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs game
  • Embiid received a special congratulatory message from Real Madrid

Real Madrid celebrates Joel Embiid's exceptional achievement

Embiid scored 70 points in the 76ers' 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The 7-foot-1 Center broke a franchise record and became one of only eight players in NBA history to reach 70 points in a single game.

For his extraordinary performance, Embiid received praise from different corners of the world. He got a special one from Spain as well, from the organisation for which the NBA star has previously showcased support. On its follower's exceptional day, Real Madrid also came out to showcase its respect for the player.

"Congratulations, @JoelEmbiid ! All Madrid fans are proud of your feat: 70 points scored in an NBA game, a figure only reached before by eight players in history. Go Madrid!"

Embiid is a huge Real Madrid fan and frequently posts about the club on social media during big games. The Cameroonian was honoured by the whole NBA and sporting associations across the country following his historic game on Monday night.'

Los Blancos will return to action on Saturday against Las Palmas, looking to regain their La Liga lead over surprise title rivals Girona. As per the current standings, Girona are a pint-up against Madrid. Nevertheless, Madrid have one game cushion. Meanwhile, the 76ers and Embiid will face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:35 IST

