Álvaro Morata, Gabriel Paulista added to Atletico squad for Champions League game at Inter Milan
Atletico Madrid has added forward Álvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista to its Champions League squad for the match against Inter Milan, following injury recovery.
Striker Álvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista have been included in Atletico Madrid's squad for the Champions League game against Inter Milan after recovering from injuries.
They were named on Monday, a day before the match in Italy in the first leg of the round of 16.
Morata had been nursing a knee injury that kept him from playing on Saturday in the 5-0 rout of Las Palmas in the Spanish league. Paulista was dealing with abdominal problems and also didn't play in the match at Metropolitano Stadium.
Still unavailable for coach Diego Simeone because of injuries were midfielder Thomas Lemar and defender César Azpilicueta.
The return Champions League match against Inter is on March 13.r
