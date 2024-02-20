Atletico Madrid’s team players celebrate after Marcos Llorente scored their side’s first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu | Image: AP

Striker Álvaro Morata and defender Gabriel Paulista have been included in Atletico Madrid's squad for the Champions League game against Inter Milan after recovering from injuries.

They were named on Monday, a day before the match in Italy in the first leg of the round of 16.

Morata had been nursing a knee injury that kept him from playing on Saturday in the 5-0 rout of Las Palmas in the Spanish league. Paulista was dealing with abdominal problems and also didn't play in the match at Metropolitano Stadium.

Still unavailable for coach Diego Simeone because of injuries were midfielder Thomas Lemar and defender César Azpilicueta.

The return Champions League match against Inter is on March 13.r