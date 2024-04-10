×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Alyssa Naeher makes 3 saves in shootout as United States edges Canada for SheBelieves Cup title

Alyssa Naeher made three saves in a penalty shootout and converted her own attempt to lead the United States past Canada Tuesday night in the final of the SheBelieves Cup, the Americans' fifth straight title in the event.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
USA
USA | Image:AP
 Alyssa Naeher made three saves in a penalty shootout and converted her own attempt to lead the United States past Canada Tuesday night in the final of the SheBelieves Cup, the Americans' fifth straight title in the event.

The U.S. won the shootout 5-4 after the rivals played to a 2-2 draw in regulation. Emily Fox scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shootout after Naeher stopped Evelyne Viens.

Sophia Smith scored both U.S. goals. Her first tied the game at 1-all in the 50th minute. Her second put the Americans ahead 2-1 in the 68th off a cross from Trinity Rodman, who was subbed in only minutes before.

Adriana Leon scored twice for Canada. She made it 1-0 in the 40th minute, and tied the game at 2-all when she converted a penalty in the 86th.

It was the 66th meeting between between the teams, with the U.S. leading the series 54-4-8. The last meeting was last month in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with the Americans advancing to the final on penalties after a rain-soaked 2-2 draw.

The SheBelieves Cup matches were the last for the team under interim coach Twila Kilgore. Emma Hayes is set to take over for the next two games on the schedule, exhibitions against South Korea in June. Kilgore will remain on Hayes’ staff.

Mallory Swanson, who started the United States' 2-1 victory over Japan in the SheBelieves opener on Saturday, came on as a substitute to start the second half. Swanson was sidelined for a year after injuring her patellar tendon during an exhibition against Ireland last year. The injury kept her out of last summer’s Women’s World Cup, in which the Americans were eliminated by Sweden in the round of 16.

Naomi Girma did not play after she was subbed off in the first half of the opener with an apparent thigh injury.

Korbin Albert made her second straight appearance as a substitute following a controversy over past social media posts. The 20-year-old, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, had reposted anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account.

Albert apologized, saying “liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent.”

Alex Morgan addressed the issue last week, noting the team was handling it internally. The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association issued a statement earlier Tuesday.

“The women's soccer community is one of joy, excitement, kindness and love. We have worked to ensure our community is safe, inclusive and welcoming to everyone. As allies and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, those efforts will not stop,” the statement said.

Brazil took third place, beating Japan 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in the earlier match at Lower.com Field. Goalkeeper Lorena saved all three penalty attempts by Japan.

 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

