×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Amad Diallo's Messi-like celebration turned troublesome as Utd beat Liverpool in FA Cup quarters

Manchester United absolutely routed Liverpool at the last minute, but Amad Diallo's Messi-like celebration landed him in trouble at the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Amad Diallo
Amad Diallo celebrated after scoring a goal against Liverpool at the FA Cup quarterfinal | Image: X/@EmiratesFACup
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Manchester United have figured out their winning ways as they pull up a thriller against the Jurgen Klopp-led Liverpool at the Old Trafford Stadium. For United, the pressure will ease up as they are leading towards a title. United are surrounded by trouble as their season hands in the beam. But the Red Devils put up a solid effort in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Amad Diallo came in as the last-moment saviour as United took a 4-3 advantage, but his iconic celebration came with a big cost. 

Also Read: FA Cup thriller as Manchester United beats Liverpool 4-3 to ease pressure on Ten Hag

Advertisement

Amad Diallo penalized for his Lionel Messi-like Celebration at Inter-City Derby

The Northwest Derby, headed by Manchester United and Liverpool, had an entertaining clash that had the fans holding to their seats. A last-minute goal by Amad Diallo turned the tables as the game's odds were with LFC throughout the match. While Marcus Rashford equalized the game by 3-3, Diallo made it 4-3 in the dying moments of the game. For the home crowd, he was the hero as he sealed Manchester United's victory in injury time of extra time with a goal of 120 +1.

Advertisement

Amad Diallo went on to celebrate as he replicated one of Lionel Messi's iconic celebrations when he took off his jersey and flaunted it towards the fans during an El Clasico match. The goal was Messi's 500th goal, and he put up a solid way of celebrating it in front of the Madridistas.

Diallo replicated the infamous Messi celebration at the Old Trafford, but he instantly landed in trouble for it as the referee handed him a red card. He had already received a yellow card for his foul in the 116th minute, then he was given an additional yellow for breaking another regulation by removing his jersey. But as he made his way back, he received a solid reception from the home crowd.

Also Read: João Félix scores against former club again as FC Barcelona routs Atletico Madrid 3-0

Advertisement

Diallo felt let down by the red card but declared it the greatest goal of his whole life after the game.

“It’s the best goal of my life, it’s a really important moment. I am disappointed to be sent off, but what is important is to win. To beat Liverpool is a big, big moment for me,” said the Man City striker.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

2 minutes ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

3 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

5 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

8 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

10 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

12 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

12 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

14 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

16 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

18 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

18 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

20 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

21 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

21 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo