sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 16:13 IST, November 8th 2024

Amsterdam Police Say 5 Hospitalized, 62 Detained After Attacks On Israeli Football Fans

Earlier, a statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters.”

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter
Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter | Image: AP
Advertisement

Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalised and 62 arrested after authorities said anti-semitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a soccer match.

The police said in a post on X that they have started a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. The post did not provide further details about those injured or detained in Thursday night's violence.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters.” 

16:13 IST, November 8th 2024