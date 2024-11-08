Published 16:13 IST, November 8th 2024
Amsterdam Police Say 5 Hospitalized, 62 Detained After Attacks On Israeli Football Fans
Earlier, a statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters.”
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maccabi Tel Aviv supporter | Image: AP
Advertisement
Amsterdam police said Friday that five people were hospitalised and 62 arrested after authorities said anti-semitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a soccer match.
The police said in a post on X that they have started a major investigation into multiple violent incidents. The post did not provide further details about those injured or detained in Thursday night's violence.
Earlier, a statement issued by the Dutch capital's municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night following the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters.”
16:13 IST, November 8th 2024