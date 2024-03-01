Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:10 IST

An emotional Cristiano Ronaldo looks on as Al-Nassr fans chant his name amid suspension - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo watched Al Nassr play from the stands after being suspended, and supporters made sure he was aware of their appreciation.

Pavitra Shome
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo watches Al-Nassr play from the stands | Image:SNTV (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The fans who were anticipating to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action last night had their hearts broken as the striker did not grace the field. The Portuguese footballer is currently suffering a one-match suspension and was unable to play in the latest match. But despite his unavailability, the fans showered their praise for the footballer when Al-Nassr competed in their match last night. Not having a player like Ronaldo in the team was a setback for his team, but the fans' love for the striker was on display. 

Also Read: Banking on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, AC Milan owner RedBird pin hopes on the power of retired soccer great

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional, and waves back to the fans chanting his name during SPL match against Hazm

After being handed the one-match suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo watched the game from the stands. But on Thursday, the Al-Nassr supporters rushed to Ronaldo's aid and, in a kind move, made sure he was aware of their appreciation. Al Nassr supporters started chanting "Siu" in the seventh minute of the game, the same word used in Ronaldo's signature celebration. They yelled his name as well. Ronaldo waved his hand appreciatively and was moved by the response. 

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a one suspension after he made an obscene gesture toward the Al-Shabab fans after the final whistle, who were constantly taunting him with Lionel Messi's name. He was also slammed with a fine of 30,000 Saudi Riyals. The Saudi Football Federation received 10,000 Saudi riyals, while Al Shabab received the remaining 20,000 to cover the expense of filing the case. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Marcus Rashford defends his commitment to Man United, asks critics to show 'more humanity'

The lack of the star Portuguese player affected Al-Nassr as they were held to a 4-4 draw against Al-Hazm in Riyadh. The Team currently stands in the second position, just six points behind the Saudi Pro League table toppers Al-Hilal.

Advertisement

In the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal matchup with Al-Ain, Ronaldo is anticipated to return to the Al-Nassr squad. Next weekend, the squad will play its first home game against Al-Raed.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

4 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education13 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo