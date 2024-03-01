Advertisement

The fans who were anticipating to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action last night had their hearts broken as the striker did not grace the field. The Portuguese footballer is currently suffering a one-match suspension and was unable to play in the latest match. But despite his unavailability, the fans showered their praise for the footballer when Al-Nassr competed in their match last night. Not having a player like Ronaldo in the team was a setback for his team, but the fans' love for the striker was on display.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional, and waves back to the fans chanting his name during SPL match against Hazm

After being handed the one-match suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo watched the game from the stands. But on Thursday, the Al-Nassr supporters rushed to Ronaldo's aid and, in a kind move, made sure he was aware of their appreciation. Al Nassr supporters started chanting "Siu" in the seventh minute of the game, the same word used in Ronaldo's signature celebration. They yelled his name as well. Ronaldo waved his hand appreciatively and was moved by the response.

Ronaldo with tears in his eyes when Al Nassr fans started chanting his name in the 7th minute🥹



Justice for Ronaldo✊



pic.twitter.com/Qy1SbxmoYQ — Freddy🇩🇪 (@freddyCR7LA) February 29, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a one suspension after he made an obscene gesture toward the Al-Shabab fans after the final whistle, who were constantly taunting him with Lionel Messi's name. He was also slammed with a fine of 30,000 Saudi Riyals. The Saudi Football Federation received 10,000 Saudi riyals, while Al Shabab received the remaining 20,000 to cover the expense of filing the case.

The lack of the star Portuguese player affected Al-Nassr as they were held to a 4-4 draw against Al-Hazm in Riyadh. The Team currently stands in the second position, just six points behind the Saudi Pro League table toppers Al-Hilal.

In the first leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal matchup with Al-Ain, Ronaldo is anticipated to return to the Al-Nassr squad. Next weekend, the squad will play its first home game against Al-Raed.