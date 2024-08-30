Published 11:53 IST, August 30th 2024
Andrea Pirlo fired as coach by Sampdoria after just 1 point from 3 matches
Andrea Pirlo was fired as coach by Sampdoria on Thursday after the second-division team picked up just one point from its opening three league matches.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andrea Pirlo talks to journalists in a news conference during an official presentation in Istanbul, Turkey, | Image: AP
