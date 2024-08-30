sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:53 IST, August 30th 2024

Andrea Pirlo fired as coach by Sampdoria after just 1 point from 3 matches

Andrea Pirlo was fired as coach by Sampdoria on Thursday after the second-division team picked up just one point from its opening three league matches.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo talks to journalists in a news conference during an official presentation in Istanbul, Turkey, | Image: AP
