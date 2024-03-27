×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Ángel Di María stuns with incredible free-kick goal in match against Costa Rica-WATCH

Ángel Di María impresses with a stunning free-kick goal during the match against Costa Rica, showcasing his skill and precision in scoring.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria | Image:X/screengrab
In a friendly match on Wednesday, the Argentina national football team secured a 3-1 victory against Costa Rica. Ángel Di María, Alexis Mac Allister, and Lautaro Martínez scored for Argentina, with Manfred Ugalde scoring for Costa Rica. Argentina showcased dominance with 75% possession and 13 shots on target, ultimately claiming the win at United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum.

Also Read: Jude Bellingham scores as England and Belgium draw 2-2

Angel di Maria converts an incredible free-kick against Costa Rica!

Argentina, the current world champions, showed off their offensive ability with three well-executed goals in their 3-1 victory against Costa Rica.

Argentina had many scoring opportunities in the first half, but Costa Rican custodian Keylor Navas displayed his extraordinary abilities with a number of outstanding saves. Gio Lo Celso and Alejandro Garnacho each had opportunities to score, but Navas's incredible reflexes kept them out.

Costa Rica scored the opening goal on a counterattack, defying Argentina's supremacy. The Costa Rican striker moved at a faster pace than Nicolás Otamendi, which gave the opposition a rebounding opportunity that they took advantage of.

Argentina kept up the pressure in the second half, and two goals in short succession proved that their efforts had been worthwhile. Alexis Mac Allister's goal following a scuffle for a corner kick was followed by Ángel Di María's excellent free kick that escaped Navas' reach to square the score.

Later on in the game, Argentina's victory was cemented by a well-taken goal from substitute Lautaro Martínez, who displayed his precise finishing skills.

Also Read: France fails to impress in 3-2 win over Chile

Throughout the match, Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni made tactical adjustments and fresh leg substitutes to keep Argentina's momentum going and win the match.

Overall, Argentina's performance demonstrated their resilience and attacking depth, which bodes well for their next games.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

