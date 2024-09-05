sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Georgia School Shooting | Manipur Attacks | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |

Published 11:36 IST, September 5th 2024

Angel Gomes took a risk in leaving Man United; It looks to have paid off

As a youth player at Manchester United, Angel Gomes was seen as a future star for club and country. But his route to England's national team has not been straightforward.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Angel Gomes
England's Angel Gomes during a press conference in Burton upon Trent, England | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:36 IST, September 5th 2024