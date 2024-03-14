×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay magic leads Atlético Madrid to UCL quarterfinals-WATCH

Griezmann and Depay's heroics propel Atlético Madrid into the UCL quarterfinals with a remarkable victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling match.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Antoine Griezmann
Antoine Griezmann and Depay | Image:AP
In a gripping UEFA Champions League showdown, Atlético Madrid emerged victorious with a 3-2 win on penalties over Inter Milan after securing a 2-2 aggregate triumph. The match saw Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay scoring for Atlético, while Federico Dimarco found the net for Inter. With 23 shots and 47% possession, Atlético showcased their attacking prowess, ultimately sealing the win. Despite a valiant effort, Inter fell short, resulting in Atlético's progression to the quarterfinals of the UCL.

Also Read: PSG beats Nice 3-1 to reach French Cup semifinals

Antoine Griezmann displayed a brilliant performance against Inter Milan in the UCL

Atletico Madrid advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Inter Milan, with Jan Oblak emerging as the hero of the night.

In a heated struggle, Atletico took an early lead when Federico Dimarco scored in the 33rd minute, putting them ahead 2-0 on aggregate. However, Antoine Griezmann answered for the hosts only two minutes later, keeping the contest close. Griezmann was at his best during the match, showcasing his contribution in all aspects of the field by defending hard, creating chances, and being there for the team when needed the most.

The match took a dramatic turn in the final stages, with Memphis Depay's late strike for Atletico tying the aggregate score at 2-2 and forcing extra time. With emotions mounting, Depay was important once more, netting a critical goal to send the game to extra time.

Also Read: Brahim Díaz selected for Morocco's national team

Despite Inter's heroic attempts, they were unable to find the winning goal, with Rodrigo Riquelme squandering a great opportunity to secure the victory in the last minutes of normal time.

The game eventually came down to a nerve-racking penalty shootout, with Oblak's incredible saves ensuring Atletico's advancement to the next round. With Inter's Lautaro Martinez taking the last penalty kick, Diego Simeone's team won and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Simeone's joy was apparent as his players beat the odds, demonstrating their perseverance and resolve on the biggest stage of the European football. As they prepare for the next battle, Atletico's success demonstrates their unshakable passion and perseverance.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

