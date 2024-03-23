Advertisement

Antoine Griezmann is renowned for his exceptional football skills, showcasing remarkable versatility across attack, midfield, and defense. His multifaceted contributions on the pitch have solidified his status as one of the premier footballers of all time, leaving an indelible mark on the sport through his stellar performances.

Antoine Griezmann slams Mark Schwarzer and Jay Bothroyd who called him a luxury player

French striker Antoine Griezmann recently used his social media platform to respond to football experts Mark Schwarzer and Jay Bothroyd, who referred to him as a "luxury player." In a video clip released by Optus Sport on X, the commentators said that the Atletico Madrid attacker lacked the talent to be called world-class and criticised his defensive work rate. They also said that Griezmann's poor showing with Barcelona represented his incapacity to flourish at the highest level of the sport.

‘We can’t have this Antoine Griezmann SLANDER’ 😡



Is Atleti’s talisman crucial or a luxury player?@PhilKitro makes the case for Griezmann’s importance in the face of some heavy criticism.@schwarzer_mark @jaybothroyd @LaurensJulien #OSPod pic.twitter.com/rEXmfRCrUe — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 21, 2024

Writing his reaction on X, the Antoine Griezmann posted:

They know nothing about football ! 🍕 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) March 22, 2024

Barcelona created news in 2019 when they acquired Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for an estimated €120 million. Despite spending two seasons at the Catalan club and making 102 appearances, the Frenchman's time with Barcelona is often viewed as dismal, with only 35 goals and 17 assists to his record.

However, Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid in 2021 saw him retake his role as the team's foundation, underlining his value with outstanding performances. Griezmann has made an incredible 379 appearances for Atletico Madrid, scoring 176 goals and assisting 83 times.

The French attacker has an impressive trophy cabinet, including victories in the UEFA Europa League (2018), a place in the UEFA Champions League Final (2016), and FIFA World Cup (2018) and UEFA Nations League (2021) victories with the French national team. Furthermore, Griezmann's individual accomplishments speak loudly, having finished third in Ballon d'Or voting twice (2016, 2018) and winning the title of La Liga's best player in 2016.