×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Antonio Sanabria’s spectacular overhead kick rescues draw for Torino at Napoli in Serie A

Antonio Sanabria has scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to give Torino a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A and slow the Neapolitan club’s good run.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scores their side's first goal of the game during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Torino at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Antonio Sanabria scored with a spectacular bicycle kick to give Torino a 1-1 draw at Napoli in Serie A on Friday and slow the Neapolitan club’s good run since coach Francesco Calzona took over.

The reigning champion has been dogged by inconsistency but has stabilized since Calzona joined the club in February.

Advertisement

Napoli won its last two games, including a 2-1 win over Juventus, and Friday’s game was Calzona’s fifth without defeat.

However, he will doubtless be angry at his side for throwing away all three points after taking the lead in the 61st minute thanks to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s fourth goal in three games.

Advertisement

The Georgian forward started a move near the halfway line and, after feeding Mário Rui on the right, kept running to stab home Rui’s cross.

Paraguayan substitute Sanabria equalized three minutes later when he rose acrobatically inside the six-yard box to score with a sublime overhead kick.

Advertisement

The result meant no change in the standings. Napoli remained in seventh and Torino stayed 10th.

Torino has gone four games without a victory. The last time it won a league game at Napoli was in 2009.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

14 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

16 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

18 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

18 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

19 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

19 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arjun Bijlani To Undergo Surgery After Complains Of Acute Stomach Pain

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Miss World: 28 साल पहले इसी इवेंट ने किया था अमिताभ बच्चन को कंगाल

    18 minutes ago

  3. ‘National Security Compromised for Mamata's Vote Bank’: Amit Shah

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Unveils Statue of Renowned Ahom General at Hollongapar

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections

    Videos21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo