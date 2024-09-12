Published 06:30 IST, September 12th 2024

Argentina goalkeeper Martínez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colombia

A TV cameraman said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez “slapped me” after Colombia's 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match.Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martínez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player.