Argentina goalkeeper Martínez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colombia
A TV cameraman said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez “slapped me” after Colombia's 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match.Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martínez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player.
Emiliano Martínez | Image: AP
