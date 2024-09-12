sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |

Published 06:30 IST, September 12th 2024

Argentina goalkeeper Martínez under fire for hitting TV cameraman after loss to Colombia

A TV cameraman said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez “slapped me” after Colombia's 2-1 win in a World Cup qualifying match.Jhonny Jackson told Colombian media he approached Martínez after the final whistle in Barranquilla on Tuesday as the goalkeeper greeted another player.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Emiliano Martínez
Emiliano Martínez | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

06:30 IST, September 12th 2024