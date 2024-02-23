English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Argentina replaces China tour; To play exhibitions against El Salvador and Nigeria in the U.S.

Argentina has booked exhibition games against El Salvador and Nigeria in the United States next month as part of its Copa America preparations, replacing a China visit that was cancelled after Lionel Messi did not play in Inter Miami's preseason game in Hong Kong.

Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi representing Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Buenos Aires, Argentina | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Argentina scheduled exhibitions against El Salvador and Nigeria in the United States next month as part of Copa America preparations, replacing a China tour canceled after Lionel Messi didn't play at Inter Miami's preseason game in Hong Kong.

Argentina will play El Salvador on March 22 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field and Nigeria four days later at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Argentina Football Association said Thursday.

Advertisement

Messi, Argentina's captain, is likely to be with the World Cup champions and miss Miami's Major League Soccer match at the New York Red Bulls on March 23.

World Cup champion Argentina had been scheduled to play Nigeria at Hangzhou and Ivory Coast at Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26 .

Advertisement

Messi said before Miami's friendly against a local all-star team in Hong Kong on Feb. 4 that he was suffering from a groin injury, and his absence sparked spectator anger. He played three days later in Tokyo in an exhibition against Vissel Kobe .

Argentina, the defending world and South American champion , opens the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 at Atlanta, then plays Chile five days later at East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Peru on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Players PSG could sign to replace Kylian Mbappe

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Ben Foakes departs! BIG Breakthrough!!

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Triptii Receives A Special Birthday Wish From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & Daughter

    World15 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo